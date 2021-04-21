Rundown: Community pawntries in Manila, nearby provinces where you can donate, volunteer for animals

Community pantries for the needs of Filipino families affected by the still raging COVID-19 pandemic were eventually replicated to also include the needs of stray cats and dogs.

Animal rights groups and animal rights activists were inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry and launched their own volunteer-led initiatives to help furry animals who have no homes.

Helping Paws Philippines

In a post on Tuesday, activist Avien Rosete shared that a pantry dedicated to stray dogs and cats was set up along Kalayaan Avenue in Makati City, the same area where the main kiosk for the Filipinos in need can be found.

Rosete thanked a private business called Helping Paws Philippines for their food donation.

“Mayroon na rin po tayong community paw-ntry sa same spot pa rin po ng kalayaan-makati community pantry. libreng cat food at dog food. may inilatag din po kami na pagkain at tubig para sa mga strays. h’wag natin kalimutan na bahagi rin sila ng ating community,” she said.

To those who wish to donate, Rosete attached a graphic of the details where the public can send their in-cash and in-kind donations.

She also shared tips on how the public can help stray animals.

Spaying or neutering pet animals Adopt rescued stray animals from pounds or animal welfare organizations. Encourage others to adopt stray animals as well. Set up a small feeding area for the street animals. Seek help from local officials to promote animal welfare in their communities. Be responsible pet owners.

In an interview with The Philippine Star, Rosete shared that she set up the pawnty because animals are also part of any community.

“Siguro po ang inspiration to start this initiative is, aside from humans, parte pa rin ng community ang mga hayop. Sila rin po ay may buhay at nakakaramdam,” she said.

As of writing, garnered more than 187,000 shares on the platform.

Philippine Animal Welfare Society

Last Monday, PAWS also started a “community paw-ntry” in front of its main office in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

The organization said that the table will be open every day except on Sunday and holidays and until supplies last.

“The Community PAW-ntry table will be there for as long as we have extra supplies to give from 8am to 5pm every day except Sundays and holidays,” it said.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, PAWS expressed gratitude to the many Filipinos who stopped by their office to donate pet food and other supplies.

“One kind act deserves another. Barely an hour after we posted it on Facebook, netizens came in droves to the PAWS gate to FILL UP the PAWS Community PAWntry with more than enough supplies for our small table!” they said.

“Hence, our team set out yesterday to drive around Quezon City and Mandaluyong City to share with other Community Pantries (CPs)!” they added.

The organization, however, is running out of cat food and shelter for cats.

“We need a bit of cat food for the shelter cats, too, so please consider giving through GCash by using the PAWS QR Code on www.paws.org.ph/donate,” the post read.

Animal Kingdom Foundation

Called “BARKyanihan Project,” the Animal Kingdom Foundation also opened its own initiative in various areas called “Pet Ayuda Stations.”

Pasay

Rosa, Laguna

Veinte Reales, Valenzuela

Tarlac City, Tarlac

Binan, Laguna

Mandaluyong

Novaliches, Quezon City

España, Manila

“Batid namin na marami sa ating mga kababayan ang apektado ng pandemya at ng mga lockdowns. Marami ang nawalan ng trabaho at kulang ang kita para masuportahan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang pamilya maging ang kanilang mga alagang aso at pusa,” its post read.

“Hatid namin ang proyektong ito bilang tulong sa inyo. Ipagpaumanhin nyo po kung ano man ang aming nakayanan,” it added.