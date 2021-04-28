Pioneer community pantry now serves as drop-off point for donations to other pantries

To further efficiently serve Filipinos, Ana Patricia Non of the Maginhawa Community Pantry announced that it will serve as a drop-off center for donations which will be distributed in different barangays in Diliman, Quezon City.

The 26-year-old volunteer said that the pioneer community pantry will now be decentralized so that more people can have access to goods. She added that the vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with disabilities, will no longer have to walk far.

Instances of lining up under the sun will also be lessened.

“Sa decentralized pantry system, magiging organized at efficient ang distribusyon sa tulong ng barangay at existing community pantries. Mas malapit na din sa mga recipients ang mga goods kaya’t ‘di na sila mahihirapan maglakad,” a Facebook post from the Maginhawa Community Pantry page reads.

“Mao-observe din ang health protocols dahil hindi na dudumugin ang isang pantry,” it added.

Non added that the pantries’ operating hours will be synchronized from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Maginhawa Community Pantry is located at 108 Maginhawa Street.

Those who have queries and other concerns may visit its Facebook page or the general community pantry page.

Information about the locations and operating hours of other community pantries is also available on the general community pantry page.

Non initially came up with a community pantry to help Filipinos who are struggling with their food sources due to the effects of the lockdown.

Those who have the means are encouraged to donate while others can freely replenish their household goods as needed.

The Greater Manila Area is currently under the second strictest lockdown phase, the modified enhanced community quarantine.

Since then, many community pantries have been installed in different areas across the country as Filipinos extend help to one another amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.