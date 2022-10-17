Pinoys launch donation drives for victims affected by Bagyong Neneng

Call for donations to those severely affected by Typhoon Neneng (international name: Nesat) appeared on social media after the tropical cyclone battered parts of Northern Luzon over the weekend.

“Neneng,” the second tropical cyclone for October, traversed Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands, the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) on Sunday as it rapidly intensified into typhoon category.

It brought torrential rain that caused widespread flash floods and landslides, while its strong winds uprooted trees and toppled electricity posts.

The typhoon nearly affected 28,000 individuals from the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and CAR.

The town of Santa Ana in Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr hails, has declared a state of calamity after “Neneng” caused widespread flooding, destroyed infrastructures, and damaged farms and livestock in the area

According to initial reports, 1,192 families were preemptively evacuated while 285 families are taking shelter at evacuation centers.

The typhoon also affected 39 road sections and 13 bridges.

“Neneng” additionally left 23 partially damaged and two totally wrecked houses in the three regions.

It likewise interrupted power to 22 localities.

Marcos said electric lines are currently being restored in 13 municipalities while road-clearing operations continue to be implemented.

He added that food packs have also been delivered to families in 32 evacuation centers and other affected communities.

Given the calamity, some individuals and entities launched donation drives to offer cash and goods that can sustain the typhoon’s victims as they recover from the onslaught.

