Lookalike? Pageant fans see resemblance between Miss Universe Armenia 2020, Miss Earth Philippines 2020

Miss Earth Philippines 2020 lookalike?

Miss Universe Armenia 2020 Monika Grigoryan is gaining buzz among Filipino pageant fans after pictures of her were posted by a Facebook page of a pageant news-centered website.

The Philippine Pageantry on Monday shared updates about the 21-year-old Armenian beauty who paid a courtesy call to the Armenian community in New York City.

“She is the third Armenian representative in Miss Universe. Will she be the first MU Armenia to make it into the first cut?” a caption of the post reads.

Armenia is a landlocked country in Southwestern Asia that prides itself as the first nation to formally adopt Christianity.

Filipino online users who saw the pictures admired her beauty in the comments section while there were others who commented that she reminds them of Miss Earth Philippines 2020 Roxanne “Roxie” Baeyens.

“Hawig ni Roxie Baeyens,” a Facebook user wrote.

“She looks like Roxie Baeyens,” wrote another online user with a smiling face emoji.

“Kahawig niya si Miss Earth Philippines,” a Filipino likewise commented.

“Akala ko si Roxie HAHAHA,” wrote a different Facebook user.

“Unang tingin kala ko si Roxie Baeyens,” commented another online user.

Grigoryan was the first runner-up in Miss World Armenia 2019 and was previously named Miss Charm Armenia 2021, according to pageant website Missosology.

Her profile on the Miss Universe website notes that she is a senior student at the Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences where she is majoring in linguistics and foreign languages.

Grigoryan also works as a communications specialist within public relations at a logistics company and works as a translator for people all across the globe.

Meanwhile, Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City is the Philippines’ candidate to the upcoming prestigious beauty pageant.

Philippines’ Roxie Baeyens

Baeyens represented the Philippines in Miss Earth 2020, where she won the Miss Earth Water title.

She also bagged the “Darling of the Press” award and the “Eco-Video” award in the Miss Earth Philippines 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxie Baeyens (@roxieebae)



The 24-year-old Filipino-Belgian beauty queen hails from Baguio City and cites her environmentalist mother in joining the pageant.

The Miss Earth pageant is an environmental event that channels the beauty pageant industry as a tool for promoting environmental awareness among the public.

Under its “Beauty With a Cause” slogan, candidates and winners are expected to actively promote and get involved in the preservation of the environment and the protection of Mother Earth.