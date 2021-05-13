Two online classifieds sellers donating half of their profits to community pantries

Two Filipino sellers of a classifieds online marketplace showed their support to the community pantries in their area by donating half of their profits to the cause.

Fredda Rosete (@freddaruth), inspired by the “bayanihan” concept of the Maginhawa Community Pantry, started the same initiative at an urban alley in Caloocan City. Many Filipinos who relied on the pantries reportedly failed to receive timely cash aid during lockdowns to cover their daily wages.

“We started a community pantry and funds are still needed to keep it going until the end of lockdown,” she shared in a press release.

Rosete said that she started to sell some of her personal items like branded shoes and books on Carousell.ph (formerly OLX) to raise funds for the pantry.

“Technically, I am not really part of that barangay, pero inextend ko na lang ‘yung imagination ko na maybe my ‘community’ should not be limited to my barangay or town lang,” she said.

Another seller, Rae Regalado (@rae_angelei) also thought of donating part of the profits she will be making on the platform.

“I just want to help. I have asthma so it’s not the safest for me to go out and buy groceries to donate to pantries. I had all these things that I could sell on my Carousell so it just made sense to donate some of the profits,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The community pantry initiative started out as an idea of Ana Patricia Non in Quezon City to help Filipinos who are struggling with their food sources due to the effects of the lockdown.

The Greater Manila Area is currently under the second strictest lockdown phase, the modified enhanced community quarantine.

Those who have the means are encouraged to donate supplies for the pantries while others can freely replenish their household goods as needed.

Many community pantries have since been installed across the country as Filipinos extend help to one another while a pandemic takes place.