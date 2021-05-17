Miss Universe baby? Rabiya Mateo’s national costume gets recreated

Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo’s national costume just into a hand-crocheted baby version.

Zai Fabia-Cipriano, a mother from General Trias, Cavite recreated the Rabiya’s national costume created by the late Rocky Gathercole for her two month-old baby Gab.

Cipriano, who crafts hand-crocheted costumes, posted a photo of this on her online store Handmade by Sabelle.

The baby version covers Rabiya’s costume from head-to-toe complete with a hand-crocheted headdress and heels.

Cipriano shared that she made the costume for just six hours a day after the Miss Universe national costume show.

“Siningit ko lang kasi sa schedule. May mga nakaline up pang orders kasi,” she told Interaksyon.

Rabiya wore the angel-like masterpiece of Gathercole inspired by the colors of the Philippine flag. However, she did not wear the controversial “missing piece” or the gold headdress designed by Manny Halasan due to last-minute changes.

Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee earlier said that the headdress kept falling on Rabiya’s head.

Rabiya is set to compete against more than 70 other beauties from various countries and territories on Monday (Philippine time). The pageant will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

