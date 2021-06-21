How to preserve BTS Meal packaging: ARMYs upcycle items from cups, paper bags

Videos on how to preserve the purple packaging of the BTS Meal circulated on social media platforms over the weekend.

These were shared ahead of the last day of the promo from McDonald’s.

The much-anticipated packaged meal had been released on different dates in selected countries since last May. It arrived in the Philippines last June 18.

In a tweet on Sunday, McDonald’s announced that June 20 was the last day when fans can order the popular fast food meal.

“It’s the last day of the BTS Meal, can u all sign my yearbook,” the tweet read.

Its unit in the Philippines, meanwhile, announced on the same platform a new promo where fans of the South Korean boy group can get a free upgrade of their orders through its ride-thru services.

In October last year, the fast food chain launched ride-thru services at their drive-thru lane where they allow all vehicles as long as they have wheels. This service seeks to accommodate customers who are using two or three-wheelers during the pandemic.

“Calling all McDonald’s and BTS fans! Your day will be lucky and smooth like butter when you Ride-Thru! Just flex your bias merch from June 21 to June 27 when you order The BTS Meal and get a FREE Upsize to Large Fries & Large Coke! #BTSMealPH” it read.

Unlike the regular variety of the fast food chain’s McNuggets, the BTS Meal has purple-colored packaging, including the paper bag, and cups covered with BTS’ logo.

Some fans took pictures and videos of their orders of it, others took the creative road and recycled them into other useful, everyday items.

Blogger and BTS fan Ana Gonzales shared a TikTok video on how she upcycled her BTS Meal containers into a bag design and keychain.

Another blogger and fan Ava Zabat, known as Artsy Ava, also shared a video how she turned the plastic McNuggets box into a phone case design.

One fan account shared photos of other amazing upcycled items from other Filipino fans. These include tumblers, mood boards and journal décor.

“ARMYs are so damn creative to keep their BTS meal packaging. I love how y’all’s minds work. This is driving me insane seriously. Wow!” she shared.

Fan accounts on Twitter also showcased their own impressive projects.

Ordered the #BTSMeal again bc my brother loved the sauces. Decided to do a journal spread from the packaging 💜 pic.twitter.com/5gEe24XDhp — nie⁷ 💛 PH Butter GA link 🧡 (@nievermind) June 18, 2021

The meal comprises regular McDonald’s food items, plus two sauces inspired by popular recipes in South Korea’s franchise: