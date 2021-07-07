Filipino Swifties unite to support fellow fan, Binibining Pilipinas bet Karen Mendoza, in pageant journey

Filipino fans of Taylor Swift rallied behind a Binibining Pilipinas candidate who earlier shared that she is a fan of the award-winning artist.

Binibining Pilipinas candidate no. 15 Karen Laurrie Mendoza expressed her admiration for Swift when she was introduced on the Facebook page of Araneta City.

During Mendoza’s “first” experience in Araneta, she recalled watching Swift’s “Speak Now Live in Manila” way back in 2011, which she described as a “dream come true.”

“I can still recall my first experience in Araneta City when I watched Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now Live in Manila’ at the Araneta Coliseum on February 19, 2011. As a Swiftie, it was more than a dream come true to see her performing live. The experience was nostalgic,” she said.

Mendoza then described how Swift became an inspiration to her and to other fans, collectively called “Swifties,” around the world.

“Taylor’s music is very poetic and very relatable. That’s why Swifties are the most devoted and loyal fans in the world, because we connect and she appreciates each and everyone! That’s one iconic queen!” she said.

A fan page called “Swifters” noticed this on Tuesday and urged its 233,780 followers to vote for the pageant bet.

“Help a co-Swiftie out by reacting ‘HEART’ to this post. She is currently competing in Binibining Pilipinas, a local beauty pageant here in the Philippines,” the post read.

This gesture later reached the candidate. She thanked her fellow Swifties under the comments section of the post.

“Thank you much swifties! Power share din tayo,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza’s introduction photo was part of Araneta City’s campaign for a one-year endorsement deal called “Firsts Binibini Araneta City!” where supporters can vote for their favorite Binibining Pilipinas candidates.

Winners will be based on the number of votes. You can vote via liking the candidate’s photo on Instagram and sharing it on Facebook.

The voting period runs until July 10, 2021.

As of writing, her photo on Araneta City’s Facebook page has over 30,000 shares.

Aside from Swift’s concert, Mendoza also thanked the management of Araneta City as she pursued her pageant journey.

Mendoza noted that this would be her first national pageant.

“More than a year in this journey is always worth the wait and today, I am here loud and proud as your Binibini representing IloIlo. This dream is starting to unfold because of you, Araneta City. Thank you! You are indeed the #CityOfFirsts and where dreams are made!” she said.

There are 34 official Binibining Pilipinas candidates who will be competing for the following titles: Binibining Pilipinas International, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental and Binibining Pilipinas Globe.

These newly crowned queens will then represent the Philippines in their respective international pageants.

The grand coronation night will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 11 at 9:30 pm. It will be aired on A2Z, the iWantTFC platform and on Metro Channel.

