This Filipino student crafted backup headdress for Bb. Pilipinas 2021 national costume winner

He did it again!

State university student Kennedy “Kenn” Gasper showed off his masterpiece that appeared in one of Binibining Pilipinas 2021‘s candidates who won the Best in National Costume award.

The fashion student from the Central Luzon State University‘s Department of Textile and Garment Technology congratulated Ruth Erika Quin of Nueva Ecija for the victory through a Facebook post.

Kenn said he created Ruth’s backup headdress which was featured in the prestigious beauty pageant’s Facebook page.

Ruth’s bodice costume, meanwhile, was created by designer Erjohn Dela Serna.

Ruth’s costume that was featured in Kenn’s post was “inspired by the rich and vast rice fields found in Nueva Ecija.”

The province is nationally known as the “Rice Granary of the Philippines.”

“The costume reflects the graceful and radiant presence of ‘palay’ in Cabanatuan City. This industry has provided jobs for many and food for most of Luzon island. The bodice is fully-sequined with palay-embossed beads. Same with the headdress, the Palay deserves a spot as the Queen’s crown,” its description in Bb. Pilipinas’ page reads.

“The Fully beaded Trail represents the Rice fields. As it starts off as green seedling, it eventually grows taller when cultivated properly. Eventually, it bends down with its rice at its best golden tone, ready for harvest. It reminds us to be persistent and humble at the same time,” it added.

Ruth previously shared her national costume in its “full glory and beauty” on her Instagram account last month.

The candidate said it is the embodiment of the “fields of Central Luzon” in one attire.

“My team and I bring you the very backbone of our country— agriculture, and the one of the most important crops to our country people—rice or palay. This is also a tribute to the hardworking, dedicated, and strong farmers who are the reason why we have food on our tables,” the 26-year-old veterinary doctor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Quin (@dra.quinruth)

Meanwhile, this was not the first time that Kenn made waves in the beauty pageant scene.

He was also tasked to design Miss Universe-Cameroon Angèle Kossinda‘s national costume in Miss Universe 2020.

Kenn shared that he and his co-designer, along with his friends, had created Angèle’s attire for four days.

READ: State university lauds college student chosen to design national costume for Miss Universe Cameroon