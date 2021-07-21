You have the chance to decide whether Intramuros’ General Luna Street will be pedestrians-only or not

Have you been to the General Luna Street or Heneral Luna in Intramuros?

The Intramuros Administration (IA) is seeking residents’ and visitors’ opinions about turning the stretch to a pedestrian-only street to improve mobility within the historic Walled City and for preservation purposes.

The General Luna Street in Paco, Manila was formerly known as Calle Nozaleda.

This is also where the original campus of De La Salle University (then De La Salle College) stood before it was relocated to Taft Avenue in the 1920s.

The street stretches from Fort Santiago until Padre Burgos Avenue. Structures that can be seen by passers-by in this area include the Manila Cathedral, the San Agustin Church, the Casa Manila Museum and Casa Vera, among others.

The street, which is named after the leader of the Philippine Revolutionary Army, highlights the Filipino-Spanish heritage of the country, according to IA.

Residents and visitors have the chance to share their insights on whether it should be turned into a pedestrian-only street or not.

“Pedestrian-only streets are streets or roads where motor vehicles are not allowed to enter or pass through. In these streets, only walking, cycling, light electric vehicles and pedicabs are allowed,” IA said in a Facebook post.

“Motor vehicle traffic is not permitted unless it is an emergency vehicle. Intramuros is considering assigning certain roads as pedestrian-only streets to improve mobility in the city,” it added.

Filipinos can click whether they “agree” or “disagree” with the decision and then share their insights on the box provided within the voting link.

The initiative is a joint project with the Makati Business Club and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.