I was raised by two gay men, says Marinduque’s pageant bet

Marinduque bet Simone Nadine Bornilla in a social media post bared that she was raised by gay men and expressed her support for the LGBT community.

Bornilla was among the top 75 candidates vying for the top 50 spots at the much-anticipated Miss Universe Philippines competition.

“I was raised by two gay men and I can proudly say that I am nurtured with unconditional love and support. I am your LGBTQ+ ally in the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 stage,” Bornilla said.

This quote was later re-posted by Philippine Pageants, a Facebook page dedicated to pageant fans.

Her supporters initially poured out their support for her and voted for her through the Miss Universe Philippines app.

“As husband to my husband and a father to our daughter. This makes me so happy that she will have someone to look up to with the same upbringing as her. All support from our family love is love,” one user said.

Some social media users, however, seemed to have misunderstood her statement. They thought she identified herself as a transwoman as well.

Others were quick to correct them. “Kaya nawala nang reading comprehension mga iba kasi na-trigger sila sa ‘two gay men’. Pati pandemya na full of hate talaga hays,” one user wrote.

“Ang sabi nya po, ‘I am your LGBTQ+ ally’ hindi nya po sinabing isa syang member ng LGBTQ+ community,” another user said.

The voting period for the top 50 candidates runs until August 14. According to MUP’s Facebook page, only votes cast through its app will be counted.

The 75 pageant delegates had sent their entries for the Runway Challenge leg of the competition.

Those who stood out on social media are Kirsten Danielle “Kisses” Delavin, Maureen Wroblewitz and Steffi Rose Aberasturi.

ALSO READ: Cebu’s pageant bet Steffi Rose Aberasturi nails CCLEX runway challenge