Baguio City takes spotlight after Paolo Contis shared visit with Yen Santos ‘as a friend’

The Summer Capital of the Philippines was talked about on social media after actor Paolo Contis revealed that he went there with Yen Santos, his co-star in his latest movie, as a “friend.”

The Kapuso talent on Wednesday broke his silence over his split with longtime partner LJ Reyes through an Instagram post and addressed speculations and issues involving him.

Alleged pictures and videos of Paolo and Yen have been circulating online since last week.

It was only this Tuesday when entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin confirmed the rumors that the two went to Manaoag Church in Pangasinan and ate at a restaurant in Baguio City, according to her source.

But the source denied that Yen was the cause of Paolo and LJ’s breakup since their relationship has been supposedly rocky before the movie project.

“Pero nu’ng maganap po ‘yan, matagal na pong hiwalay si Paolo at tsaka si LJ. ‘Yun naman ang malinaw diyan,” Cristy said before.

Paolo, in response to the allegations, said on Instagram that Yen “was never the reason” for his breakup with LJ.

“I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na ‘to. Pati ‘pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu ano,” he said, referring to their 2021 film “A Faraway Land” which is about a reporter falling for a married woman.

Paolo in his post also confirmed that he went to Baguio after LJ flew to the United States with the kids “to recover and rebuild as a small family.”

“I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din,” the actor said.

Yen grew up in Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija.

“She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” Paolo added.

Addressing the third party speculations, the actor admitted that he fell weak to temptations when he was still in a relationship with LJ.

“Aaminin ko, naging marupok at g*go ako sa ilang taon naming pagsasama. I’m not proud of it. For that, I’m sincerely sorry. I’m truly ashamed of my actions,” he said.

Following Paolo’s post, the keyword “Baguio” landed on local Twitter’s trending list on Thursday morning after some Filipinos shared quips in response to his message.

The phrase “Baguio as friends” also gained traction on Facebook.

“Arat (Tara)! BAGUIO AS A FRIEND, G? Usap lang for a day,” a Twitter user said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“LF (Looking For): A friend that is willing to hold hands with me hahaha in Baguio. Travel as a friend, no malice hahaha char,” wrote another online user, quote tweeting a picture of Yen and Paolo holding hands.

A different Filipino also shared a social media card that defines “Baguio City” as a noun which means the following:

A Facebook user also quipped of being available “as a friend” for those wanting a day tour and accommodation in the City of Pines.

A Baguio-based restaurant and coffee shop also joined the trend and promoted its service.

“Invite a friend for a day. Pero bawal holding hands ha!” it said with an emoji of a person with crossed arms.

Television channel Cinema One also used the phrase to promote the airing of the 2007 romance film “I’ve Fallen For You” starring Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu.

Baguio lang, walang malisya. 😬😜 Panoorin sina Gerald Anderson and Kim Chiu sa I've Fallen for You! Mamaya, September 9, ng 1PM sa #CinemaOne! pic.twitter.com/81ovoFOyjX — Cinema One (@c1nemaone) September 9, 2021

Paolo concluded his Instagram post with a vow to make himself a “better person.”

“I will work on making myself a better person and learning from this. But for now, please respect our privacy and pray for us. Ngayon kung hindi pa po kayo pagod, please direct all your hate and bashings at me. No one else deserves it, ako lang. Thank you,” he said.