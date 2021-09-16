‘Wrong ones think they’re right’: Pinoy Swifties frown on TSwift lyrics reference in BBM interview

Filipino Swifties distanced themselves from former senator and defeated vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos who referenced lyrics from a Taylor Swift song in response to the critics of his family and the Marcos regime.

The only son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was the latest of the political figures that television host Toni Gonzaga featured on her YouTube vlog “Toni Talks” on Tuesday.

The interview has earned flak from some members of the local online community who reminded her of the atrocities that Bongbong’s family have committed when his father declared Martial Law almost 49 years ago.

The Ateneo Martial Law Museum also invited Toni to interview victims and surviving families of the regime to know their stories.

“The Ateneo Martial Law Museum stands ready to facilitate your encounter with the victims of Martial Law and with the truth. In fact, we think that hearing their stories and struggles will be much more inspirational for your audience than talking to anyone from the Marcos family,” the museum said in a statement.

“These are the stories that celebrities and influencers should strive to popularize and disseminate as they are exemplary models of how we can strive to create a better country for everyone. In the first place, the only reason why we are able to pursue our creative pursuits in a free society today was because of their sacrifices,” it added.

Toni has previously interviewed Sen. Grace Poe, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and Vice President Leni Robredo.

But her video with Marcos continues to gain criticisms days after it was uploaded. It was also shared a week before the 49th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law.

During the interview, Bongbong referenced some lyrics of “Shake It Off,” a song from her “1989” album which she described as her “first documented, official pop album.”

Bongbong was asked by Toni what he is “tired of hearing about” after he talked about his family, particularly when he said that he is not yet ready to retire.

The former senator answered that he is “tired of hearing lies” about him and the “things that were being said in the ’86,” especially after February.

The People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos and his family happened in February of that year.

“Taylor Swift was right, you know? Haters gonna hate, right? That’s what they are. That’s what they do, is hate,” Bongbong said in response to his family’s critics.

The former senator’s lyrics reference did not sit well with some Swifties or fans of Taylor Swift. A meme was posted on Reddit Philippines which used one of Taylor’s popular phrases as their comment to his answer.

“Kadiri. Pa-relevant ‘yung k*pal,” a Redditor commented to Bongbong’s reference.

“Haters gonna hate, kawatan’s gonna kawat,” another Reddit user wrote. A “kawatan” is also known as a thief or a robber.

“As a swiftie, yuck,” wrote a different Redditor.

Others told him that another Taylor’s song, “Only the Young,” supposedly fits better as a reference.

“As if makakakuha siya ng boto ng Swifties. Alexa, play Only The Young by Taylor Swift,” a Reddit user said.

“‘And the big bad man and his big bad clan, their hands are stained with red. Oh how quickly they forget, they aren’t gonna help us, too busy helping themselves.’ Sabi din ‘yan ni Taylor Swift. Sana ‘yan ‘yung ginamit mong lyrics, BBM, para kilabutan ka din,” a Filipino tweeted.

Another Twitter user shared a screengrab of some lyrics from the song in response to Bongbong’s Taylor Swift reference.

At dahil may pag quote si BBM from Taylor, here’s another quote from @taylorswift13 na bagay sa’yo @bongbongmarcos Balik nyo na mga ninakaw ng pamilya mo sa mga Pilipino! pic.twitter.com/WESJyV0Zhk — Bran (@Bran_the_brok3n) September 14, 2021

“Only the Young” is Taylor’s promotional single for the Netflix documentary “Miss Americana” which follows the Grammy award-winning artist’s life and career over several years.

The song is also considered Taylor’s “most political song” since it details her feelings following the 2018 midterm elections in the United States and how young people’s chosen candidates didn’t win that time.

It was likewise reported that Taylor let then-presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris use the track in a campaign advertisement.