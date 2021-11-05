BGC releases ‘quiet zone’ advisory amid reports of vehicular noise

Residents of a district in Taguig hoped that its “quiet hours” would be strictly implemented in the community following reported vehicular noise in the evening.

The Facebook page of the Bonifacio Global City on Thursday issued an advisory saying that “rest and sleep are essential to every #BGCitizen.”

“A gentle reminder to all vehicle owners, two or four-wheeled, to practice respect at all times. BGC is home to about 20,000 families. We are a quiet zone from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily,” its post reads.

This was welcomed by some residents who claim of hearing the engine noise of cars and motorcycles racing against each other at night in the area.

“I hope this one will get strongly implemented. It is so annoying when muscle cars or motorcycles are just revving up their engines when people are already asleep…. like at 1 am!” a Facebook user said with a screaming face emoji.

“Appreciate the Public interest message… thank you, BGC, for noticing it and spreading awareness… revving engines are indeed a problem..!!” wrote another online user.

Some also shared their own experiences.

“Even if we’re on the 24th floor, we can still hear those accelerating vehicles and it’s really annoying. Yeah, I know you’re rich, but please buy yourself a hundred thousand pesos of manners!” a Facebook user exclaimed.

“I have a unit in Forbes Town and you can hear Lambos, Ferraris, Mustangs! Nissan Zs, to name a few, roaring on the wee hours of the night and early mornings even on weekdays….” another online user claimed.

“We’re on the highest floor of our low-rise condo rin and sobra makapang-gising ‘yung mga nagzu-zoomies at 5am. Hoping it gets better with this reminder! Thank you!” a different Filipino said.

Last January, the House Committee on Transportation approved House Bill 3391 or the Drag Racing Ban Act which prohibits private cars from using public roads to initiate races.

The legislative measure was filed since such practices “jeopardize the lives of the people on the road.”

If enacted into law, it would penalize violators from P300,000-P500,000 or get them jailed for one year.