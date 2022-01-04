‘Waiting for its next queen’: Miss Universe Philippines to start screening aspirants for 2022

“We’re brewing something phenomenal.”

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced that it will start accepting applications of beauty queen aspirants who wish to represent the country in the most prestigious pageant next month.

The organizer on Monday urged the aspirants to get their “profiles and papers ready” for the selection.

It also said that it is “brewing something phenomenal” this coming April.

“Stay tuned!” the organization said in a Facebook post.

Prior to this, the organization on the first day of the new year changed its Facebook picture and cover photo to a design bearing the words Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

The 71st edition of Miss Universe will see Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu of India crown her successor.

Cebuana beauty Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who is the country’s first LGBTQ member in the pageant, entered the top five of last year’s Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe is among the widely anticipated beauty pageants in the Philippines, a pageant-crazed country.

The archipelago holds one of the longest ongoing streak of semifinal placements at the international competition for 12 years now.

The following representatives continued the country’s streak: Miss Universe 2010 4th runner up Venus Raj, Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner up Shamcey Supsup, Miss Universe 2012 1st runner up Janine Tugonon, Miss Universe 2013 3rd runner up Ariella Arida, Miss Universe 2014 top 10 MJ Lastimosa, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2016 top 6 Maxine Medina, Miss Universe 2017 top 10 Rachel Peters, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2019 top 20 Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe 2020 top 21 Rabiya Mateo and Miss Universe 2021 top 5 Gomez.