Lovers and a dog: Family recreates New Year’s Eve photo for 3 consecutive years in viral post

Who says being single is lonely?

A family photo taken for three consecutive years during New Year’s Eve gained traction after it showed the uploader kissing their pet instead of someone else, unlike the rest in the picture.

Facebook user PJ Legaspi on Dec. 31, 2021 uploaded a picture of his family in Meycauayan, Bulacan recreating their 2019 photo where his parents and siblings can be seen kissing their partners.

He is the only one who is seen kissing their pet dogs instead of someone else throughout the period.

“Ayaw ko na mag-talk… hehehe joke (zany face emoji). Happy new year sa inyong lahat (slightly smiling face emoji),” Legaspi wrote as a caption.

His post has reached more than 4,800 likes and reactions, as well as over 1,400 shares on the social networking platform so far.

According to an interview, Legaspi was holding his dog Kelly instead.

By 2021, they had another two puppies named Tom and Sam who joined the yearend photo with him.

Legaspi, who is still single, said that he hopes their family picture will inspire other singles like him and remind them that even if they haven’t found someone else yet, they can still be happy with their pets, families and their own friends.

“Till now po wala [pa rin akong partner]. Mailap man ang pag-ibig sa ‘kin, masaya ako dahil masaya kaming pamilya at buo kami. Alam ko naman [na] maraming nagmamahal sa akin kahit ganoon ang sitwasyon,” he told the Inquirer.

“Sana ngayong taon ay makahanap na ng [forever],” Legaspi added.

Others also hoped that he may have someone else to kiss next time.

“Wala ‘yung 2022? Sana (next year) ang wish ko sa’yo, meron ka na ring ka-kiss. Kaumay na (si) kelly e. Ahahaha happy new year,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Hahaha ok lang ‘yan PJer, dumami naman ang mga bebe dogs mo… ang cu-cute nila,” wrote another online user.

“Atleast nadagdagan ‘yung aso mo boi, ayus lang ‘yan hahaha hanap ka na nanay this year,” a different Filipino commented.

Last year, a data aggregator noted that Filipinos appeared to be most interested in adopting a pet amid the COVID-19 pandemic compared to their Southeast Asian neighbors.

iPrice Group previously said the Philippines logged the highest number of pet-related searches on Google from January to September 2021.

It was also reported that impressions on iPrice Philippines’ pet supplies rose by 145%, which confirmed a rise in pet adoption and sales, according to them.

READ: In Southeast Asia, Filipinos are most interested in owning pet during pandemic