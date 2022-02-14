On Valentine’s Day, Coast Guard personnel give love to LRT-2 passengers

On Valentine’s Day this year, passengers of a train system in Metro Manila were greeted by flowers and were serenaded by Philippine Coast Guard personnel.

In a video posted on social media, some PCG personnel can be seen distributing stems of roses to passengers of Light Rail Transit-2.

The man who was featured in the video could also be seen greeting passengers a “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

“Sa panahon ngayon, hindi na natin kailangan ng partner para makatanggap ng bulaklak tuwing Valentine’s Day. Kailangan lang nating sumakay ng LRT-2,” the PCG said.

“Hurry, mga single friends! While supplies last,” they added.

The PCG also greeted the public.

“HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY from your Philippine Coast Guard family!” it said.

The PCG shared photos of their rose-giving activity on a separate post.

It also shared photos of PCG personnel serenading passengers at the LRT-2 Antipolo Station.

“ATM: Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel gives roses to LRT-2 passengers in celebration of Valentine’s Day today, 14 February 2022. They are also set to sing love songs for their special Valentine’s Day serenade at the LRT-2 Antipolo Station this morning,” its post said.

The Light Rail Manila Corporation, on the other hand, released a touching video where it interviewed passengers of LRT-1 and asked them how far they are willing to go for love.

“Ngayong Valentine’s Day, nagtanong kami kung hanggang saan ang kanilang kayang gawin para sa pagmamahal,” LRMC said.

“Narito ang sagot ng ilan sa ating mga minamahal na pasahero sa #LRT1. Happy Valentine’s Day po!” it added.

The LRMC operates LRT-1 that traverses through Taft Avenue from Roosevelt in Quezon City from the North to Baclaran in Pasay City in the South.

The LRT-2, on the other hand, ferries people in cities located at the sixth radial road in Metro Manila.

The last time both Metro Manila’s train systems held Valentine’s Day gimmicks for passengers was on Feb. 14, 2020, nearly a month before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That time, LRT-1 launched its “love train” where their coaches were decorated with colorful interiors and Instagram-worthy spots.

The management of LRT-2, on the other hand, distributed tokens and packages to some commuters.

Some of the items in the packs include bottled waters, chocolate wafers and Valentine-themed mugs.

During that same year, Metro Rail Transit-3 gave away “Malasakit Help Kits” to passengers in the North Avenue, Cubao, Boni and Taft Avenue Stations.

MRT-3 passes through EDSA from Caloocan to Pasay.

The National Capital Region is currently under Alert Level 2 where all public transport options are allowed to run at 70% of their passenger capacities.