Church’s non-partisan policy doesn’t mean indifference to social justice — Caritas PH

The Catholic Church remains non-partisan but it doesn’t mean turning a blind eye to social justice, Caritas Philippines said.

Its national director Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo said the Church “can and will never be neutral” in the face of social and moral issues.

“We will proclaim what is true, just, and right. That is our moral obligation,” Bagaforo said.

“That is why we will speak and act in favor of human rights, the sacredness of life, ecology, and the truth, among others,” he explained.

As the Church’s social advocacy arm, Caritas maintains its stance as a non-partisan organization and urged all diocesan social action centers to remain the same.

This means, the bishop said, the Church “is giving our lay leaders and the faithful our full support and even the resources of the Church when they form the circles of discernment.”

Through the LASER (lifestyle, action, supporters, election conduct, and reputation) Test, “we are hoping that our lay faithful will be able to choose their candidates,” he said.

“It is our sacred duty to know our candidates well, Bagaforo added.

“Let our choices be a reflection of our life-earned values. Let us choose who among them will help us be better, not the one who only promises instant gratification,” the Kidapawan bishop also said.

The national Caritas and the 85 diocesan social action centers have already mobilized thousands of volunteers in partnership with the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, Halalang Marangal 2022, I Vote God, and other networks for the election.

RELATED: PPCRV moves command center for May polls to UST