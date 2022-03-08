‘Mabuhay ka babae’: Gov’t agencies celebrate Int’l Women’s Day 2022

From events to infographics, several government agencies launched initiatives to join the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The annual event was officially honored and launched on March 19, 2011 in the countries Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

This 2022, some government agencies joined women’s rights groups and advocates in recognizing the importance of women in the Philippine history and society.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts highlighted the talent of Filipino women in Philippine culture and the arts.

“MABUHAY KA BABAE! Ang Pambansang Komisyon para sa Kultura at mga Sining ay patuloy na nagpupugay sa lakas, tapang, at pagkamalikhain ng mga kababaihan sa sektor ng sining at kultura at sa iba pang sektor ng lipunan,” the NCCA said.

“Ngayong International Women’s Day o Araw ng mga Kababaihan, kaisa ang NCCA sa pagtataguyod ng #AgendaNgKababaihanTungoSaKaunlaran,” it added.

The NCCA also attached a link of the government’s month-long activities to celebrate National Women’s Month this March.

“Alamin pa ang ibang gawain ngayong buong buwan ng Marso. Bisitahin lamang ang https://pcw.gov.ph/2022-national-womens-month-celebration/,” it said.

The National Women’s Month Celebration (NWMC) is the local version of the Women History Month that was launched in 2017.

The recurring theme for this event is “We Make Change Work for Women” that seeks to empower women as harbingers of change.

The sub-theme this 2022 is “Agenda ng Kababaihan, Tungo sa Kaunlaran.”

The Philippine Coast Guard also celebrated the IWD by offering red roses and serenades to some of their female Coast Guard personnel.

“The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) gives out red roses and serenades female Coast Guardians in celebration of the INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY at the National Headquarters, Port Area, Manila,” the PCG said on a post.

In a separate post, the PCG gave a shout out to all the women who are part of their service.

“ISANG PAGSALUDO sa matatapang at kahanga-hangang kababaihan ng Tanod Baybayin ng Pilipinas! Sa araw na ito, kinikilala ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ang mga natatanging kababaihan sa serbisyo — mga lingkod bayang kabahagi sa katagumpayan ng bawat inisiyatibo tungo paglilingkod sa sambayanang Pilipino,” the agency said.

The Commission on Population and Development on March 4 posted infographics that raises awareness on respecting gender stereotypes.

“Happy Women’s Month mga ka-POPCOM! Sa espesyal na buwang ito, narito ang mga paraan para harapin ang Gender Stereotypes. Sama-sama natin isulong ang agenda ng kababaihan, tungo sa kaunlaran!” the post reads.

In the infographics, POPCOM listed the following four ways on how to face gender stereotypes:

Respect all gender identities and sexualities. No to sexism. Speak up against sexist jokes. Educate people on gender issues.

The campaign theme for IWD 2022 is #BreaktheBias.

The organization called on the public to break the “bias” in communities, workplaces and other places for women’s equality.

“Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field. Are you in? Will you actively call out gender bias, discrimination and stereotyping each time you see it? Will you help break the bias? Cross your arms to show solidarity,” the IWD website said.