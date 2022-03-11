From reward points to befriending Hidilyn Diaz: Discount tips amid oil price hike

A Facebook page that monitors fuel price changes received clever and humorous tips to lessen fuel costs amid the skyrocketing prices in the market.

The page called PH Fuel Watch on March 9 asked its followers called “watchers” for suggestions on how they score discounts for their fuel expenses.

“Good morning watchers, bigay naman kayo ng tips kung paano makadiscount on your fuel expenses, share your comments below. Pwedeng creative ways din basta legal,” the post reads.

It also added sample creative ways to earn discounts for their fuel needs.

As of writing, the post has since earned 1,000 reactions, 201 comments and 79 shares.

The comments section, meanwhile, was a gold mine for those who are looking for practical suggestions and witty quips.

Some advised using reward points earned from previous fuel purchases from oil firms such as Shell, S&R and UniOil. They implement loyalty schemes.

Others also suggested using rebates of bank credit cards.

“Shell go plus – mas malaki ma-earn na points kesa SMAC, less 1.50 pesos pa per liter,” one Facebook user said.

“Pwede po gumamit NG save plus sa mga Caltex stations para maka discount. One-peso discount for diesel and 2 pesos discount for gasoline,” another Facebook user said.

“Avail Petron loyalty card,” another Facebook user commented.

Several motorists promoted the use of an app called PriceLOCQ, a platform that helps users manage their fuel budgets.

“Magpa cash-in sa price LOCQ sa SeaOil using BDO credit card. Or, magpa-gas sa pinaka-murang Unioil gamit ang S&R card then pay with BDO credit card. May 5% rebate sa essentials ang BDO cards. That’s around ₱3+ saving per liter,” one Facebook user suggested.

“PriceLOCQ app for SeaOil, bought about 100 liters at 58/liter. Sure saver and no need to line up or be pressured to gas up prior to hike. Planning is key,” another Facebook user shared.

Some motorists also encouraged using of other modes of transportation such as public transport, bicycles and even walking if possible.

“Time to utilize our public rail and rapid bus lines. Me and my wife had a brief discussion about how we are planning to pick and drop off (each other) at our nearest stations in order to save up in fuel cost,” a Facebook user said.

“Kung di naman importante or kung kaya namang lakarin, wag ng gumamit ng kotse. Sa part ko, bumili ako ng e-trike para gamitin pag nag grocery. Laking tipid dahil di naman magastos sa kuryente,” another online user suggested.

“Bike to office ka na lang. Naka-tulong ka na sa environment. Nakapag exercise ka pa,” another Facebook user commented.

There were also users who suggested in jest to befriend Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz who previously received a lifetime oil supply from Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

Diaz bagged tens of millions worth of cash prizes following her historic win. She also received numerous perks and other offers from different brands and businesses.

READ: Hidilyn Diaz card: Buffet, pares, mattress and other whimsical perks for the champ

Some Filipinos were encouraged to lessen their spending habits instead.

What are the current oil prices?

Based on reports, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said that the current pump price stood at P69.28 as of March 7.

Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay 2nd district), however, said on Wednesday that the gasoline prices could increase by about ₱11.1 per liter next week.

According to PH Fuel Watch, Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS), the benchmark for local fuel products, estimation on fuel prices “are trending up again.”

“Another price increase for next week is likely imminent,” the Facebook page said.

“As of March 9, 2022, price estimates for next Tuesday March 15, 2022

Diesel +P14.97 Gas +P8.30,” it added.

The page, however, clarified that the price is “subject to change depending on world market trends.”

Prices in the global oil market surged following Russia’s invasion of neighboring country Ukraine, affecting many countries in the world including the Philippines.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo earlier said Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer and second-largest oil exporter.

READ: Analysis: Want lower oil prices? First you need higher ones