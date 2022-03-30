‘Naol’: QC’s announcement on free bus rides inspires ‘hugot’ replies

A social media post of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte earned quips from the online community as the announcement used lines related to “love life.”

In a tweet on Monday, the city chief announced that the QC City Bus Service will now be “forever” free for commuters in the area.

“Bigo man sa iyong lovelife, may FOREVER naman sa LIBRENG QCity Bus!” she tweeted with a zany face emoji.

“Hindi na kailangan pang mangamba sa pamasahe at sa masasakyan dahil ang LIBRENG bus na handog ng inyong lokal na pamahalaan sa pangunguna ni Mayor Joy Belmonte, FOREVER nang nandiyan para sa inyo,” the tweet reads.

Bigo man sa iyong lovelife, may FOREVER naman sa LIBRENG QCity Bus! 😜 Hindi na kailangan pang mangamba sa pamasahe at sa masasakyan dahil ang LIBRENG bus na handog ng inyong lokal na pamahalaan sa pangunguna ni Mayor Joy Belmonte, FOREVER nang nandiyan para sa inyo. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/p7fPHQa5MY — Mayor Joy Belmonte (@QCMayorJoy) March 28, 2022

Her post has received over 3,900 likes and more than 500 retweets as of writing.

The reference to romantic relationships also amused some Filipinos and inspired hugot responses.

“Salamat sa libreng sakay, Mayor Joy, pero bakit naman may pag-atake sa mga bigo?” a Twitter user quipped with a zany face emoji.

“Naol may forever,” another online user commented. “Naol” is a shortened version of “sana all.”

“Mayor, sana walang pagatake sa lovelife. Emzzzz!!” quipped another Filipino.

“Nakaka-proud maging QCitizen! Maraming natutulungan itong bus na ‘to (revolving hearts emoji). Salamat sa buwis ng taong bayan at sa effort ipaimpliment ito, Mayor Joy,” she added.

The QC City Bus Service has been operating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers free rides on air-conditioned buses with free internet access to commuters.

Two weeks ago, the city government encouraged its citizens to avail free transportation amid the continued oil price hikes.

“This program was launched to address the need for a reliable, efficient and safe means of transportation during the pandemic, especially during the times when public transportation is unavailable or limited,” Belmonte previously said.

“The program enables our QCitizens to save a lot on transportation expenses,” she added.

“Sobrang mahal na ng gasolina at kasunod na rin niyan ang pagmahal ng mga bilihin. Kailangan nating magtipid kaya malaking bagay na ‘yung malilibre mo sa pamasahe, maipambili mo na ng bigas,” Belmonte further said.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Interaksyon. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.