Merienda for all: Patreng Non opens community pantry ahead of anniversary

Ana Patricia Non opens a new community pantry for couriers and drivers of jeepneys and tricycles ahead of the first anniversary of this initiative.

On her Facebook post on April 7, Non or Patreng Non invited people to the new pantry along Maginhawa Street in Quezon City.

“Magandang hapon po! May mga meryenda po dito sa Maginhawa Community Pantry sa harap ng Ministop. May malamig na tubig at juice. May mga tinapay din at bagong lutong turon,” Non said.

“Welcome po lahat lalo na ang mga jeepney at tricycle drivers natin. Sakto din sa mga courier ng Grab , Lalamove , Food Panda, Transportify Philippines na nag siesta sa area. Punta lang po kayo bawas sakit sa ulo sa presyo ng gasolina,” she added.

Non also urged others with extra snacks to drop them for the pantry.

“Para din po sa may extra ng meryenda sa bahay pwedeng pwede nyo po i-drop of dito!” she said.

Some Filipinos shared that they were impressed by how the nearly one-year-old initiative was sustained.

“Kudos sa patuloy na pag gawa nito. Sana dumami at continuous yun mga ganitong bagay,” one Facebook user said.

“One of the brightest spots in this country of the last six years,” another user tweeted.

Others greeted Non with “happy anniversary” and offered her congratulatory messages.

“Happy anniversary to this legendary community movement. You started it all and it made waves!” one Twitter user said.

“Congratulations! Patreng at sana lahat ng Pilipino tulad mo,” another Facebook user commented.

How community party started

Non installed the first community pantry around the same area in Quezon City on April 14, 2021.

Non started the Maginhawa Community Pantry to help those who are in need amid the still tough restrictions imposed that month.

This small gesture soon inspired other communities and groups to put up different stalls, pantries and other types of volunteer-driven initiatives across the country.

It grew into a nationwide bayanihan movement perceived to fill the gaps in the government’s COVID-19 response in the country, particularly the delayed financial aid and lack of hygiene kits.

Non also created a Facebook page called Community Pantry PH, as the go-to inquiry hub for other people who wished to put up their own stalls.

