‘Naol’: France embassy promotes French Alps visited by Nadine Lustre

“‘Naol.”

This was part of the post of the Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia wherein it featured Nadine Lustre‘s trip to the French Alps.

“Today, we feature the majestic French Alps (mountain emoji) which actress Nadine Lustre (crown emoji) recently graced with her presence. Naol (nice job emoji),” the embassy wrote on its post.

The Filipino slang “’naol” is short for “sana ol” or “sana all.” It literally translates to wish/hope all.

Meanwhile, the French embassy also attached photos of Nadine in the French Alps which she also posted on her Instagram account.

The two other photos are free stock photos taken by René Reichelt and Dmitry A. Mottl.

In its post, the embassy described the popular tourist spot on Facebook.

“The French Alps has some of the highest peaks in Europe, including Mont Blanc which is found between the borders of France and Italy,” the embassy said.

“Considered as the largest mountain range in Europe, the French Alps is also home to natural parks and protected species. Regardless of the season, this popular destination is perfect for outdoor and sports activities like skiing, hiking, and white water rafting,” it added.

The embassy ended its post by referencing a popular quote from Disney’s “Frozen” in 2012.

“So if the cold never bothered you anyway, the French Alps should be your next destination when craving winter wanderlust!” it said.

The line was part of the movie’s soundtrack titled “Let It Go” sang by Idina Menzel.

As of writing, the post garnered more than 1,000 reactions, 27 comments and 76 shares.

In the comments section, one Facebook user was amused by the usage of “’na ol.”

“Wow I’m surprised an Embassy is using ‘naol’,” the user commented.

A few others also expressed hopes that they can visit the tourist destination and commented “sana all.”

“The cold never bothered me anyway…but my empty bank account does…kaya makiki-sana all na lang muna ako,” one user said with a laughing emoji.

Based on Nadine’s Instagram, she went to the French Alps last March with her French boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 小宮希美 🤍 (@nadine)

Nadine formally introduced Christophe to her fans via Instagram last January.