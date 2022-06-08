‘They slayed’: Awra, Sassa Gurl, Mimiyuuh on the cover of Preview

Content creators Awra Briguela, Sassa Gurl and Mimiyuuh amplified the call for LGBTQ+ concerns in a cover story of Preview Magazine in time for Pride Month.

They also earned some buzz online for the cover shoot—solo and as a group—for the June 2022 issue.

Preview initially promoted it on Monday, June 6 on their social media pages.

“The girls are brave and defiant. Beyond their contagious comedy acts, Preview’s June 2022 cover girls, Awra, Mimiyuuuh, and Sassa Gurl, are using their platforms to advocate for LGBTQIA rights and inspire the queer kids at home yearning for representation,” its post reads.

Awra, Mimiyuuh, and Sassa Gurl later shared their favorite photos from the cover shoot to their followers.

Some personalities immediately congratulated them as well as the team behind the cover story for their work.

They shared these messages via the comments section on Instagram.

“So good!” celebrity photographer BJ Pascual said.

Vlogger Ana Victorino also commented with three heart emojis.

Fans of the three social media stars were also impressed by their different looks in the photos.

“They slayed this shoot for real,” one user said.

“Uhm they devoured,” another user said.

“The trio we didn’t know we needed,” another user commented.

Other users showed their admiration in the form of witty remarks.

In the article titled “Pride and Joy,” Awra, Mimiyuuh and Sassa Gurl shared their background stories and their advocacies for the community they belong in.

Awra was described as among the “lucky ones” because sexuality was never an issue in her family.

For her, the term “pride” means being truthful to yourself and giving love to yourself regardless of one’s sexuality.

“Yung pride talaga is yung nagpapakatotoo ka sa sarili mo at minamahal mo sarili mo kahit ano pa sexualidad mo…hindi lang dapat sa Pride month mo mararamdaman ang pagmamahal ng community…Bakit magkaka-Pride month kung pwede naman maging Pride Forever,” Awra was quoted as saying.

Mimiyuuh, meanwhile, opened up that being an achiever comes from the notion that she has to prove herself to others because of sexuality.

“Na-push ako to do more and to prove myself…Kasi ‘pag straight ka naman, wala kang kailangang i-prove. Kapag pumasa ka, okay na. [Pero] kapag part ka ng community, kailangan may honor ka. Kailangan you do more, and it’s very tiring,” Mimiyuuh was quoted as saying.

Sassa, meanwhile, said the passage of the (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression) SOGIE Bill and LGBT unions are advocacies that she deeply cares for.