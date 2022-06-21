Tropical Hut reportedly expanding team amid renewed popularity

Following its renewed popularity among Filipinos, homegrown fast food chain Tropical Hut Hamburger is reportedly expanding its team to serve its patrons better.

Market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag, who was responsible for making the fast food reach viral status, shared that the fast food chain is now hiring individuals for deployment to different branches.

“Tropical Hut is now hiring people for deployment ASAP,” he tweeted on Sunday, sharing a screengrab of a job posting on Facebook.

Tropical Hut is now hiring people for deployment ASAP ☺ pic.twitter.com/seNF1RHVh6 — JP  (@dumidyeypee) June 19, 2022

“Feel free to share para din sa mga naghahanap ng trabaho ngayon,” Tanyag added in another tweet.

“You may search ‘Tropical Hut Hiring’ on FB (Facebook) and you will see plenty of recent job postings. Message them first to check,” he continued, sharing screengrabs of different job postings he saw on the social networking platform.

Tanyag also reshared the screengrabs he saw in a separate tweet on Tuesday.

You may search "Tropical Hut Hiring" on FB and you will see plenty of recent job postings. Message them first to check. Here are some of the postings 😉 pic.twitter.com/XumYxu8Jzf — JP  (@dumidyeypee) June 21, 2022

He also said that the fast food chain is looking for personnel in its central office.

Aside from service crew, they are in need of an accounting clerk https://t.co/HJAx0RAlfe pic.twitter.com/4EyTSCHrch — JP  (@dumidyeypee) June 21, 2022

On Monday, the fast food chain called for the patience of its patrons as it announced that it was experiencing item shortages after its renewed popularity.

Last week, the fast food chain expressed gratitude to the public for patronizing them after recently going viral because of a customer’s tweet.

Tanyag on Independence Day shared his dining experience at one of its branches and hoped that the fast food chain would continue to stay operational.

His tweets have prompted several Filipinos to head to its nearest branches and satisfy their cravings for its meals such as burgers and clubhouse sandwiches.

The fast food chain started offering burgers in 1965, earlier than well-loved fast food competitors Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines.

Patrons can avail of its food items through dine-in, take-out or Grab delivery.

Some of its offerings include Rancho Ranchero and “sili” burgers, Pinoy-style spaghetti, quick-fried beef, clubhouse sandwiches and spring chicken meals.