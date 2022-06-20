Tropical Hut experiences stock issues amid renewed popularity

Homegrown fast food chain Tropical Hut Hamburger called for the patience of its patrons as it announced that it is experiencing item shortages following its renewed popularity.

The decades-old food chain on Monday afternoon thanked Filipinos for their “overwhelming support” but added that some of their items are now “low in stock.”

“Some items are now low in stock but we will serve your order as soon as our stocks are replenished. Please bear with us,” it announced on social media.

Tropical Hut has yet to respond to Interaksyon’s request for comment on the shortage of supplies.

Last week, it expressed gratitude to the public for patronizing them after recently going viral because of a customer’s tweet.

On Independence Day, market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag shared his dining experience at one of its branches and hoped that the fast food chain would continue to stay operational.

His tweets prompted several Filipinos to head to its nearest branches and satisfy their cravings for its meals such as burgers and clubhouse sandwiches.

It also led some to become new patrons of the fast food chain.

On June 17, Tanyag appealed for Pinoys to be “extra” patient with their online orders following the influx of customers.

The fast food chain began offering burgers in 1965, earlier than Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines.

Patrons can avail of its food items through dine-in, take-out or Grab delivery.

Some of its offerings include Rancho Ranchero and “sili” burgers, Pinoy-style spaghetti, quick-fried beef, clubhouse sandwiches, palabok and spring chicken meals, among others.