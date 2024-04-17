Viral Tropical Hut branch upgrades interiors

The Escolta branch of a decades-old local fast food chain that went viral on social media before got an upgrade of its interiors.

Tropical Hut on April 8 announced that it had reopened its branch in Escolta, Manila after undergoing renovations.

“Your local Manila tambayan just got an upgrade!” it said on a social media post.

The Filipino burger joint also included a picture of its interior to provide a glimpse of the upgrade.

Chinatown MNL also shared some pictures of the renovated branch on its page.

“This branch in Escolta, the only one in downtown Manila, now boasts a fresh, modern look,” it said.

Have you had the chance to visit the newly renovated Tropical Hut in Escolta? While it might not be the most common stop for food crawls, being situated away from the more famous Ongpin and Salazar Streets, this classic Filipino burger joint truly deserves some love. pic.twitter.com/QtH2zRxM9M — Chinatown MNL (@chinatownmnl) March 18, 2024

Chinatown MNL said that according to the branch manager, the renovation was their way of thanking their customers for supporting the branch over the years, even before its resurgence in 2022.

Stocks analyst John Paul Tanyag, who posted about his experience eating at Tropical Hut Escolta in 2022, also took note of the renovation after being made aware of the upgrade.

“Surprised on my notifs [notifications] on past tweets about Tropical Hut and why it is trending now, woah,” he wrote on Tuesday, April 16.

“Na-remodel kasi ‘yung TH branch sa Escolta. BINUHAY MO, PRE!!!” another user commented.

In July 2022, the fast food chain gained popularity when Tanyag posted about dining at the Escolta branch and how it brought him feelings of nostalgia.

“I remember eating out with my family in Tropical Hut along Baymart Plaza in Lower Bicutan. Really competing sila with the likes of Jollibee and Chowking (hindi pa binili ni Jollibee era),” he wrote before.

“On one hand, okay na din na the owners did not sell to their competition (yung big food brand binili yung competing brands niya and it is not as good as before). Iyon nga lang, really surviving yung remaining restos nila. Buti na lang din may food delivery apps,” Tanyag added.

“They have so much on their menu. And sana in five, ten, twenty years, they will still be there,” he further said.

RELATED: ‘Heartwarming’: Tropical Hut thanks Pinoys for support after viral status

Tanyag’s tweets have prompted several Filipinos to head to its nearest branches and satisfy their cravings for its meals such as burgers and clubhouse sandwiches before.

His post also led some to become new patrons of the fast food chain.

The buzz also led to clamors for the brand to open more provincial branches so it could reach more people.

Tropical Hut began offering burgers in 1965, earlier than Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines.

Patrons can avail of its food items through dine-in, take-out or Grab delivery.

Some of its offerings include Rancho Ranchero and “sili” burgers, Pinoy-style spaghetti, quick-fried beef, clubhouse sandwiches and spring chicken meals.