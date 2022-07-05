PSA: Tropical Hut will offer discounts on popular clubhouse sandwiches on July 7

It’s that time of the month again.

A homegrown fast food chain that recently regained popularity announced it is offering patrons huge discounts as part of its monthly “anniversary blowout.”

Tropical Hut Hamburger told the public to “get ready” for their promo on July 7 which gives them the opportunity to enjoy their iconic clubhouse sandwiches and medium-sized soft drinks at half price.

The discount will only be offered on that day.

Market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag, who was responsible for making the food chain viral, also recalled his past post about the promo.

Last month, he shared being “curious” about some Filipinos’ comments about the food chain’s promo every seventh of a month.

“I was curious kung ano ‘yung ‘lagi sila may promo pag 7th’ sa comments and ito pala,” Tanyag tweeted on June 25, attaching combined pictures of Tropical’s promo posted on its social media.

“Every 7th of the month, may Tropical Hut item na naka 50% off. Anniversary blowout nila yet monthly and consistent, grabe! Ito ‘yung mga naging promo nila this 2022 as checked sa FB page nila,” he added.

Tanyag looked back on his post on Tuesday as he shared about the food chain’s upcoming monthly promo.

The only fastfood chain that offers anniversary treats every month, every 7th day of the month to be specific ☺

Tropical Hut entered mainstream news last month after Tanyag shared his dining experience in one of its branches.

His tweets have prompted several Filipinos to head to its nearest branches and satisfy their cravings for its meals such as burgers and clubhouse sandwiches.

The fast food chain started offering burgers in 1965, earlier than well-loved fast food competitors Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines.

Patrons can avail of its food items through dine-in, take-out or Grab delivery.