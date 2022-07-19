Tropical Hut BGC? Job posting says service crew members to be assigned post-training

Will a decades-old homegrown fast food chain have a branch in Bonifacio Global City?

This was what market analyst John Paul Tanyag suggested when he came across a job hiring post looking for Tropical Hut crew members in the financial and lifestyle district.

He shared a screengrab of the post on Twitter on Tuesday, the same platform where the fast food chain initially went viral and had a resurgence of popularity among Filipinos.

“Wait, Tropical Hut in BGC,” Tanyag wrote with a surprised emoji.

“Also for Brgy. Pitogo, Makati residents,” he added, sharing the link of the original post.

According to the post, the CITI HRM Corporation is looking for service crew members who are “willing to undergo training at Tropical Hut Shaw or Tropical Hut FTI.”

Tropical Hut Shaw is located along Pioneer Street, corner Shaw Boulevard while Tropical Hut FTI is in Taguig City.

The post added that the trainees will be assigned at Tropical Hut BGC after.

They must also be “willing to start ASAP.”

Tropical Hut does not have any current branch in BGC.

Those craving its meals will have to order through its branch in FTI, which is not easily accessible to the financial district’s workers.

Last month, some Pinoys shared hopes of having a fast food chain branch in the area following the renewed popularity.

The fast food chain entered mainstream news last month after Tanyag shared his dining experience in one of its branches.

His tweets have prompted several Filipinos to head to its nearest branches and satisfy their cravings for its meals such as burgers and clubhouse sandwiches.

The fast food chain started offering burgers in 1965, earlier than well-loved fast food competitors Jollibee and McDonald’s Philippines.

Patrons can avail of its food items through dine-in, take-out or Grab delivery.

