Old photo of Noynoy Aquino dining at Tropical Hut resurfaces on his 1st death anniversary

Late president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III used to frequent a branch of Tropical Hut Hamburger in Parañaque City.

An old photo of Aquino and his family while eating at the Tropical Hut Jaka Plaza in the city made rounds on Twitter on June 24 as the country marked his first death anniversary.

Market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag, whose viral tweet triggered the brand’s resurgence, posted a screenshot of Tropical Hut’s old post with this photo of the Aquino family.

Based on the screenshot, the post was uploaded on Nov. 27, 2015.

“Even former President Aquino is a regular customer of Tropical Hut. His first death anniversary today,” Tanyag tweeted.

Even former President Aquino is a regular customer of Tropical Hut. His first death anniversary today pic.twitter.com/jaqG6DdqeY — JP  (@dumidyeypee) June 24, 2022



Another user @eufems also earlier shared the same photo on his tweet. The user also noted the significance of the restaurant to Aquino.

“On PNoy’s first death anniversary tomorrow, a reminder that Tropical Hut was one of his comfort foods,” the user tweeted.

Here is the 2015 post of Tropical Hut with photos of Noynoy, his sisters Viel and Ballsy, and his brother-in-law Eldon Cruz.

According to the post, the family visited the fast food chain after attending the 83rd death anniversary of late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

In the post, the fast food chain said that Aquino often visits its store when he has time.

“P-Noy having snacks with sisters Viel and Ballsy and brother-in-law Eldon Cruz at Tropical Hut Jaka Plaza after attending the 83rd birthday celebration of their father Ninoy,” the post reads.

“Thank you Pres. Noynoy Aquino for always visiting Tropical Hut when you have time. Sarap na Babalik-balikan,” it added.

Prior to this, Tropical Hut also posted a photo of Aquino having dinner with his family and friends in one of its branches.

The post was uploaded on Sept. 25, 2014.

The Aquino family, some of their close friends and supporters commemorated his first death anniversary through a Holy Mass at the Church of the Gesu in the Ateneo de Manila University.

This event was also live-streamed on Noynoy’s Facebook page.

Noynoy, the 15th president of the Philippines, passed away on June 24, 2021. He was 61 years old.

Tropical Hut, meanwhile, is reportedly hiring more people to serve its patrons better from different branches across the country amid the renewed popularity.

