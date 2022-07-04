Chel Diokno serves as guest speaker during Tricia Robredo’s graduation rites

“Salamat sa pag-asa at inspirasyon, Sir!”

Veteran rights lawyer Chel Diokno was the speaker of Tricia Robredo‘s physical graduation rites at the Ateneo de Manila University‘s health sciences program last Sunday.

The licensed physician on Monday shared photos of her with the former senatorial bet with the following caption accompanied by a Philippine flag emoji.

“So grateful to have had Atty @ChelDiokno as our graduation speaker. Salamat sa pag-asa at inspirasyon, Sir! Nandito lang po kami—patuloy na titindig at lalaban sa tabi ninyo.”

So grateful to have had Atty @ChelDiokno as our graduation speaker. Salamat sa pag-asa at inspirasyon, Sir! Nandito lang po kami– patuloy na titindig at lalaban sa tabi ninyo. 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/vH3c8wYmYc — Tricia Robredo (@jpgrobredo) July 4, 2022

Tricia’s post has earned 20,400 likes and over 1,600 retweets on the microblogging platform so far.

Her mother, former vice president Leni Robredo, also shared pictures on Facebook with the caption accompanied by two partying face emojis:

“2 years late—Tricia’s face-to-face Med School Grad”

Tricia passed the Physician Licensure Examination in November 2020. Some of her batchmates were academic extraordinaire Tiffany Uy and nursing board top-notcher Jomel Lapides.

At that time, Ateneo had suspended its physical graduation rites due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tricia earned a dual degree in Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2020 before volunteering at her mom’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta program.

She will attend Harvard University’s Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery program after delaying it to help in her mom’s pandemic response initiatives and the latter’s presidential campaign.