Getting lost in TriNoMa? Mall responds to viral ‘Sana Maulit Muli’ meme

A shopping mall responded to a viral meme that featured a movie character of Lea Salonga edited to make it appear that she cannot navigate the shopping establishment.

The Facebook page of Ayala Malls TriNoma shared a post of meme page PGAG which showed a moment between “Sana Maulit Muli” characters Agnes Sarmiento and Jerry Morales.

Lea plays Agnes while Aga Muhlach portrays Jerry.

The movie was released in 1995 by Star Cinema under Olivia Lamasan’s direction.

It tells the story of a painfully shy girl, Agnes, who is extremely devoted and dependent on her confident and free-spirited boyfriend, Jerry.

Agnes becomes an immigrant in the United States, while Jerry becomes a big-shot advertising executive in the homeland.

Both struggle to keep their relationship afloat despite being thousands of miles apart in a period when there are no social media.

Meanwhile, the page of PGAG shared stills from the movie which featured Jerry confronting Agnes on a beach.

“Bakit bigla kang nawala?” Jerry asked her.

Agnes’ backdrop in the meme was edited to make it appear that she was outside TriNoma, with a made-up subtitle as her answer: “‘Di ko memorize ang Trinoma, Jerry—”

PGAG captioned the meme with the text: “taga south ako, jerry”

It has earned 22,000 pure laughing reactions, 1,200 comments and 5,200 shares on the platform.

The Facebook page of the shopping mall responded by sharing the post with the following caption:

“Don’t get lost like Agnes. You may ask our concierge or download the Zing by Ayala Malls app and access the mall map so you can get to your meet up place here at TriNoma!”

The Zing app aids shoppers of different Ayala Malls by featuring information from over 5,000 stores, providing point-to-point bus routes to and from the mall, and giving details on navigating amenities, shops, and restaurants.