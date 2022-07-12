‘World-class’ Sinulog performance clinches gold in South Korea festival

Cebu-based Tribu Lumad Basakanon bagged the top prize in the international category of The Powerful Daegu Festival in South Korea, one of the world’s largest festival competitions.

Onlookers and attendees were treated to a world-class performance by the award-winning group who danced the Sinulog, the country’s grandest festival held in Cebu in honor of Señor Santo Nino.

Performers from Mongolia clinched second place. Indonesia bagged a special award.

According to the Facebook post of Ricky Ballesteros, co-chair of the Korean Philippine Festival Cultural Exchange Association, the group took home ₩8 million, or P343,707.50 as prize (based on Google’s real-time currency exchange rate; ₩23.28=P1).

The group also thanked their fans from home.

“Thank you to all who support us from the start of this journey. Viva Pit Senyor!” the Facebook page of Tribu Lumad Basakanon posted after their win.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco congratulated the group’s win and thanked them for highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage through festivals.

“Tribu Lumad Basakanon’s accomplishment brings hope and inspiration to other Filipinos to aspire for honor and pride, not only for themselves but for our country. The group’s laudable performance will enjoin more tourists to visit Cebu and neighboring tourist destinations, to experience for themselves our rich history, culture, and heritage, and the pride of place and unwavering faith felt by Cebuanos,” Frasco said.

Daegu is the third biggest city in South Korea, after Seoul and Busan.