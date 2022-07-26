‘For justice’: Rival La Salle in solidarity with Ateneo in praying for victims of shooting

Rival school De La Salle University expressed solidarity with the Atenean community following the tragic shooting that occurred on the graduation day of its law students last Sunday.

The Taft-based university, through its president Bro. Bernard Oca, on Tuesday said that it is “one with Ateneo de Manila University in praying for the victims of the shooting that happened on July 24.”

La Salle added that it is also praying “for their families and loved ones to find God’s love and consolation in this very difficult time.”

“We also pray for justice to be served and for acts of violence to end as we strive to make our campuses safe spaces for learners and other members of the academic community,” DLSU said.

Last Sunday, three individuals died after Chao Tiao Yumul or Yumol, a doctor, opened fire around an hour before the graduation ceremony of Ateneo Law School students.

Former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay, her aide Victor George Capistrano and Ateneo security guard Jeneven Bandiala lost their lives in the incident.

Hannah, Furigay’s daughter, and a bystander incurred injuries.

The Atenean community has launched a donation drive for those who want to help Bandiala’s family cope with the finances after his loss.

It also said its lines are open for scheduled one-on-one debriefings to those who were affected by the shooting.