‘Big Night’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

You can now watch the award-winning film “Big Night” on mobile.

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Big Night is now streaming on Amazon Prime! pic.twitter.com/BKmJWYC3O0 — Jun Robles Lana (@junrobleslana) August 2, 2022

The movie follows the story of Dharna, portrayed by Christian Bables, a gay beautician living in Manila slums who seeks to clear his name after finding out that he is part of the drug watchlist.

During the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), the dark comedy-drama directed by Jun Luna won Best Picture, Best Film, Best Musical Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Screenplay.

The film festival hailed Bables as the best actor while Nico Antonio won Best Supporting Actor.

The movie also received seven other nominations from MMFF.

Filipinos can also expect more movies and local entertainment content to be released on the video streaming platform.

The romantic drama “How To Love Mr. Heartless” featuring Sue Ramirez will launch on August 15.

On October 10, the award-winning surreal drama, “Whether The Weather Is Fine,” starring Daniel Padilla, will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

From August 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, Amazon Prime offers a P149 subscription per month.