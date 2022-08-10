PPCRV has new head

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) named a new national chairperson, business leader Evelyn Singson.

Singson replaced technology pioneer and entrepreneur Myla Villanueva, who stepped down in July after serving the post since 2018.

In a statement, the PPCRV said that Singson has outlined a program that will be ongoing from now until the next elections.

“She believes that PPCRV’s work prior to election is just as important as its work during elections,” it said.

“In her tenure, PPCRV will proactively invigorate parishes, church organizations, schools, civic clubs and the business community to join hands in ensuring responsible voting,” it added.

Singson was former president of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and of the Women for Women Foundation-Asia, among others.

Like Villanueva, she is also an awardee of The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service or TOWNS.

“I am sure her stewardship will continue PPCRVs work of facing everlasting and ever changing challenges of our democracy and elections,” Villanueva said.

The church-based poll watchdog, meanwhile, paid tribute to Villanueva for her “significant contribution to what PPCRCV is today”.

“She is responsible for leading the development and implementation of many important initiatives within the organization,” it said.

Villanueva led PPCRV through two national elections, the 2019 midterm polls and the presidential elections last May.