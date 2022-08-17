How Jollibee reacted after Eater names Chickenjoy as ‘best chained fried chicken in America’

A homegrown fast food chain responded to reports declaring its fried chicken as the “best chain fried chicken” in the United States, according to a food website.

The staff of Eater, a food website under Vox Media, tried out 16 fried chicken brands and judged them according to four categories: Bones, No Bones, Sandwiched and Sauced.

Some fast food chicken brands that were subjected to a taste test were Jollibee, McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Bonchon, Popeyes, KFC, Burger King, Church’s, Wendy’s, White Castle, Chick-Fil-A, Fuku, Bojangles, Wingstop, Panda Express and Del Taco.

Toward the end of the article, Jollibee under the “Bones” category was pitted against Bonchon under the “Sauced” category.

For Eater deputy editor Lesley Suter, it was Jollibee that won the round.

“The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a way as to be able to slide off an entire hunk with one bite. (This actually proved to be a plus, when, two hours later, I dug in with my fingers for a skin-only snack.),” she wrote.

“But the real surprise here was the chicken itself: satisfyingly light, flavorful in a ‘tastes like chicken’ sort of way, and supremely moist. That was the aspect my kids enjoyed most, too — my 5 year old won’t eat any meat with too dry or stringy a texture, and he plowed through two drumsticks of this stuff,” Suter added.

She also noted that the fast food chain’s signature “sweetish” gravy “completes the dish” due to its gelatinous texture and hints of sweetness that “brings out a whole other realm of flavor” to the chicken.

Eater’s verdict reads: “….the winner of the best chain fried chicken in America is….. JOLLIBEE CHICKEN JOY!”

Jollibee acknowledged the report and said that it is “proud and honored to spread joy to the rest of the world,” alluding to its signature fried chicken as “crispylicious, juicylicious” and “best-tasting.”

The homegrown fast food chain is famous for menu offerings like chickenjoy, yumburger, jolly spaghetti and peach mango pie.

It has over 5,800 stores in over 34 countries, including the United States.

Just recently, Jollibee announced that it would open a branch in the heart of the bustling Times Square in New York. It considers North America as one of its key pillar markets.