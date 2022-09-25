No pets left behind: How to keep animals safe from onslaught of ‘Karding’

Animal welfare advocates on Sunday reminded the public to keep their pets safe amid the extreme weather conditions brought by Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru).

In their respective Facebook posts, Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and Pawssion Project shared tips on how pet owners can protect their fur babies.

They reminded pet owners to include animals in their evacuation plans.

“NO PETS LEFT BEHIND! Give them the best chance of survival,” Pawssion Project said.

“Please do not leave your pets behind and always include them in your evacuation plans. One of the most heartbreaking scenario in an emergency or natural disaster is always pets getting left behind. Some are not even given the chance to at least escape and find a safe place,” it added.

PAWS, on the other hand, shared that in 2020 its disaster response team found a dozen dead dogs in Provident Village, Marikina after Typhoon “Ulysses” struck Metro Manila.

“The animals who drowned were either tied down or were still in their cages when we found them,” PAWS said.

In view of this, PAWS advised owners to free their pets in case of emergency.

“Unchain your dogs or unlock their cages if you are unable to evacuate with them during times of emergency or disasters,” PAWS said.

“Ideally, never leave any of your (furry or non-furry) family members behind. But should you ever find yourself in a situation where you are unable to do so for whatever compelling reasons, please give the animals a fighting chance and set them free,” it added.

Aside from including pets in their evacuation plans, Pawssion Project also called on fellow advocates to open up their homes and establishments to strays when they can.

The group also shared emergency pet kit checklist and evacuation plan:

The reminders to pet owners came as typhoon Karding batters parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

Karding which was earlier declared super typhoon has been downgraded to typhoon category by the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Karding made its second landfall.

As of 9:36 p.m., PAGASA issued the heavy rainfall warning in the following areas

Red Warning: Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal (Rodriguez, SanMateo, Antipolo, Cainta), Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gapan, Penaranda, San Leonardo, SanIsidro, Cabiao, Jaen, SanAntonio). Associated Hazard: Serious flooding in flood-prone areas

Orange Warning: Rizal (Tanay, Baras, Teresa, Taytay, Angono, Binangonan, Cardona, JalaJala, Pililla, Morong), Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan, Cabanatuan, Aliaga, SantaRosa, Talavera, SantoDomingo, SanJose, Licab, Zaragoza, Guimba, Munoz, Talugtug, Lupao, Llanera, Pantabangan, Carranglan, Gabaldon, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Quezon), Quezon (GeneralNakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, SanAntonio, Pagbilao, Atimonan), Pampanga, Cavite. Associated Hazard: Flooding is still threatening

Yellow Warning: Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Laguna, Batangas Associated Hazard: Flooding in flood-prone areas