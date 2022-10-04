Caritas Philippines calls for more aid for ‘Karding’ survivors

Caritas Philippines called for more support to victims of typhoon “Karding” to hasten the recovery of affected areas.

The Church’s humanitarian arm has already provided initial funds to augment rapid response and assessment.

It also launched its “Alay Kapwa” solidarity appeal last week to all dioceses “so we can better respond to the emerging needs: emergency shelter, food, and water.”

The death toll from the typhoon climbed to 12, with six people still missing and 52 were confirmed hurt, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The agency also reported 247,016 families or 913,893 individuals were affected by Karding in seven regions in Luzon.

In addition, 47,388 persons were displaced and most of them are in evacuation centers.

The estimated cost of damage to agriculture, meanwhile, reached around P3 billion.

