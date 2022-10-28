PSA: Free towing services offered along expressways during Undas long weekend

Motorists passing through expressways can avail of free towing services this long weekend.

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation announced on October 28 that vehicles can be towed for free starting on Friday until November 2.

This was part of NLEX’s “Safe Trip Mo Sagot Ko 2022” (SMSK) Motorist Assistance Program.

The free towing services are applicable to class-1 vehicles from 6 a.m. on October 28 to 6 a.m. on November 2.

Vehicles that classify as class-1 vehicles are as follows:

Car

Jeepney

Van

Pick-up

Motorcycle (400 cubic capacity and above)

The official Twitter page of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) also announced this move to its followers.

“LIBRE ang towing service patungo sa pinakamalapit na exit para sa mga CLASS-1 vehicles simula 6AM ng October 28, 2022 hanggang 6AM ng Nobyembre 2, 2022,” the tweet reads.

LIBRE ang towing service patungo sa pinakamalapit na exit para sa mga CLASS-1 vehicles simula 6AM ng October 28, 2022 hanggang 6AM ng Nobyembre 2, 2022. — CALAX (Official) (@OfficialCALAX) October 28, 2022

CALAX also advised motorists that emergency medical services are always on standby in case of accidents along its thoroughfare.

“Maaari ding tumawag sa 24/7 hotline na 1-35000 o kayaý mag message sa aming Facebook page para sa inyong concerns. Drive safely,” the account said.

In a separate statement, J. Luigi L. Bautista, NLEX Corporation President and General Manager, encouraged motorists to plan their trips ahead of the coming long weekend.

Bautista said that it expects a 10% increase in traffic volume on All Saints’ and All Soul’s Day.

“We are encouraging our motorists to plan their trips well and travel during nonpeak times to avoid possible delays caused by the influx of travelers,” he said.

The national government previously declared October 31, Monday as a special non-working holiday.

Regular work resumes on November 3, Thursday.