Rundown: Funds raised for victims of ‘Paeng’ from groups, personalities

Personalities and groups have raised funds for the relief aid of victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

Paeng caused heavy flooding, landslides and power outages in most parts of the country amid the “Undas” season last weekend.

A total of 741,777 families or 2,418,249 persons were affected, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

The NDRRMC also said that as of November 1, the death toll due to Paeng is 110. Meanwhile, 101 individuals were injured and 33 persons were reported missing.

Moreover, the Department of Agriculture also reported a staggering P1.33 billion worth of agricultural damage nationwide, as of October 31.

The storm exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on October 31.

Rundown of funds raised

“Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 finalist Eva Le Queen celebrated her birthday on October 29 by launching a fundraiser for relief aid to the affected communities.

In an update on October 31, Eva said that she and her supporters have successfully raised P155,000 to be donated to Angat Buhay Foundation.

Angat Buhay Foundation is a volunteer-driven charity organization that was launched on July 1.

“Isang malaking pasasalamat sa lahat ng nag-abot ng tulong para sa ating #TampalPUSO birthday fundraiser,” she said.

“All funds were sent to @angatbuhay for the victims of Typhoon Paeng. May all your goodwill and kindness be returned to you a hundredfold. Happy Birthday indeed!” she added.

Isang malaking pasasalamat sa lahat ng nag-abot ng tulong para sa ating #TampalPUSO birthday fundraiser. All funds were sent to @angatbuhay for the victims of Typhoon Paeng. May all your goodwill and kindness be returned to you a hundredfold. Happy Birthday indeed! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/qXtapNAAdg — Ms. Eva TampalPUSO Le Queen (@eva_lequeen) October 31, 2022

The “TampalPUSO” was coined from “Tampalpuke”, a Caviteño term for a flat fish or a flounder.

Eva popularized this word on television after she mentioned it in one of the episodes of “Drag Race Philippines.

She has also named her fans as “Tampalpukeans,” which may sound lewd to some Filipinos.

Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, the owner and CEO of the makeup brand Colourette Cosmetics, on October 30 announced that she will be donating a portion of her revenue from her recent TikTok Live event to help the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

@theninaellaine ‘s Tiktok Live last night was record-breaking 🏆 and we want to celebrate this feat by scooping it forward. 🙏🏼 Colourette will be donating a portion of its revenue from last night’s live to relief and rescue efforts for those affected by Typhoon Paeng. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/A0P4ztEPqj — Colourette (@heycolourette) October 29, 2022

Called “Colourette Scoop,” Cabrera said that her TikTok Live event managed to reach nearly a million viewers and sell most of her stocks of cosmetic products.

“We restocked another 3,400 scoops all throughout my 5-hour live stream only to be sold out within 30 seconds every time!” she said in a separate post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera ✨ (@theninaellaine)

The Facebook page Community Pantry PH posted on October 31 a rundown of all its active relief kitchens in affected communities of Paeng.

The page is being run by Ana Patricia Non, the pioneer of volunteer-driven community pantries in the country.

In the post, the page also provided details for its donation channels.

A group of ARMYS, the collective name for fans of BTS, in Cavite also joined in the solidarity of raising funds for the victims.

A page called “ARMY Cavite Fanbase” reported that they have collected P75,713 from their community, as of October 31.

“You guys are amazing, thank you for your continuous support to our donation drive, #BTSARMY!” the post reads.

In a post on October 31, Save the Children Philippines, an international organization that advocates for children’s rights, said that it is also providing relief efforts to the families of Western Visayas and Maguindanao.

“HELP IS ON THE WAY. Save the Children Philippines is distributing 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,000 household kits, 1,000 jerry cans, and 1,000 learning materials to help children and their families in Western Visayas and Maguindanao survive and recover from the impacts of Severe Tropical Storm #PaengPH,” the post reads.