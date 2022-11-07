Students appeal for extension of LRT-2 ‘libreng sakay’ program

Filipino students called for an extension of the Light Rail Transit Line 2‘s (LRT-2) “libreng sakay” program for students after it ended on Saturday, November 6.

The students said the free ride program could have been extended until the end of the year.

The program was implemented to aid students and parents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the high prices of fuel and other commodities.

“Extend po sana President Bongbong Marcos hehe,” a Facebook user said.

“Sana pinatapos na hanggang December,” a social media user said.

“Extend po please char, pero maraming thank you LRT,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Tapos na maliligayang araw ko sa pagsakay sa LRT. Wala na palang libreng sakay, a Twitter user said.

Some students and parents were also saddened by the end of the program as they said it helped them save money for other immediate expenses.

“Marami nang gastusin sa school and kahit papano nababawasan ang iisipin namin kasi libre siya. Nakakalungkot kasi last day na and sana po talaga napatuloy,” National University student Cristine May Bausin told ABS-CBN.

“Makakatipid sa allowance ng mga bata. kahit papano ‘di ba. Instead na i-burden pa namin ang kanilang fare, so eto na nga, si libreng sakay malaking tulong sa mga parents and estudyante. Dagdag sa baon na lang nila ‘yon,” a parent said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

“Sana i-extend na lang, sana hanggang matapos kung pwede naman,” she added.

Meanwhile, a student expressed his frustration over the post of LRT-2 as he shared that they were just about to begin their face-to-face classes.

“ANONG PASASALAMAT BUKAS PA LANG MAGSISIMULA ANG F2F NAMIN,” a Facebook user said.

On November 2, public elementary and high schools returned to the regular five days of face-to-face classes a week after two years of distance learning.

Another student also hoped the program would be extended as he had just received his school identification card.

While the “libreng sakay” program of the transit line ended, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said students may continue to avail of the 20% discount on the rail line. The 20% off on rides began last November 6.

Students must present a school identification card or proof of enrollment at the Passenger Assistance Office or Ticket Booth to avail of the discount.

The DOTr and LRT Authority said that from August 22 to November 3, a total of 1,563,153 rides were availed under the “libreng sakay” program.