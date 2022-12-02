How Ariel Rivera beat Taylor Swift as top artist of 2022 in Swiftie’s Spotify Wrapped

For avid listeners of a particular artist, one might easily have an idea of who their top artists are or which songs would be included in their Spotify Wrapped.

But Grace Tamala, a Taylor Swift fan, said she was surprised when Filipino artist Ariel Rivera ranked first among her most listened artist, while Taylor Swift just placed third.

“Yung nag-eexpect ka na si inang (referring to Taylor Swift) top artist mo pero JOINT ACCOUNT pala kayo ng mama mo,” Grace wrote in a post.

Asked how she felt about her Spotify Wrapped, Grace said she had a mixed reaction.

“Complicated din yung na feel ko kasi di ako sure if ma-di-disappoint o matatawa ba ako. Since palagi akong pinagbibintangan na ako ang nakakaubos sa wi-fi namin pero todo stream pala si mama,” she told Interaksyon.

None of Taylor’s singles also made it to her Spotify’s top songs.

Three out of five of her top songs were also songs by the OPM artist, such as “Softly Saying Sorry,” “Kakayanin Ko Ba?” and “A Smile in Your Heart.”

Meanwhile, Bituin Escalante‘s “Kung Ako Na Lang Sana” and Michael Bolton‘s “Go the Distance” ranked first and second place in her Spotify Wrapped, respectively.

Grace said that she has been a fan of Taylor since she listened to “You Belong with Me,” which was released in 2009.

Recently, Spotify named Taylor as the second most-streamed artist in the world. Her high ranking was associated with the release of her latest album, “Midnights.”

