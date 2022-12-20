‘Pakiusap’: Alex Medina has a request for loud karaoke singers

Do you hate loud karaoke singers?

You’re not alone in having this similar sentiment.

Actor Alex Medina has a request for those who love to belt out their favorites through videoke or karaoke machines this Holiday.

“Pakiusap, kung mag vi-videoke kayo ngayong x-mas season, hinaan niyo na lang ‘yung volume kung ‘di naman kagalingan. Thanks,” he wrote on Facebook on December 16.

His post has earned over 480 likes and reactions, as well as 36 comments.

“Mag-acapella na lang,” a Facebook user commented. Acapella is singing without an instrumental accompaniment.

“Totoo. Nakakairita ‘yung naka-todo volume. Mabuti pa mag-acapella na lang,” Alex wrote in response.

His comment earned a laughing reaction from the Facebook user.

Others, meanwhile, shared Alex’s sentiments about loud karaoke singers.

“Ahaha! Relate. Kapitbahay [namin] ganyan na ganyan. Tapos nag-e-echo pa ang mic. Masakit sa tenga!” another Facebook user commented.

“Hahaha dinig hanggang kabilang kalye, sakit sa tenga. Magpatulog naman kayo, oy,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Extended na ‘to until New Year, kasama ng mga firecrackers at iba pang mga paingay, kawawa mga pets nun,” another online user commented.

Karaoke and videoke machines are common at Filipino parties such as birthdays, anniversaries, or even funerals where families get together in one place.

BBC Travel describes karaoke or videoke as a national pastime of the country, saying it has “become a central part of pop culture in the Philippines.”

“Singing is the focus of several modern reality shows and game shows, and even Filipino celebrities like boxer Manny Pacquiao enjoy singing publicly,” it said in a 2011 article.

The report attributes it to the machine’s history.

While the first karaoke machine was built by Japanese inventor musician Daisuke Inoue, Filipino inventor Roberto del Rosario holds the patent.

Del Rosario developed the Karaoke Sing-Along System in 1975.

Since then, the art of vocal mimicry has earned Filipino fans which include wannabe singers, casual belters or professional performers.

The pastime has become so popular that ordinances and a bill have been made regulating noises associated with it.

Some local government units which have filed ordinances are Mandaluyong, the City of Manila, Quezon City, Pasig and Cavite, among others.

House Bill 1035 also seeks to limit videoke hours from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. only. It is still pending in Congress.

Noise is also considered a nuisance under the Civil Code of the Philippines.

Article 696 said that owners of properties causing nuisance are liable. This includes the creators of the nuisance itself.

A law firm said that a private person may file an action on account of a public nuisance concerning noises like boisterous karaoke singing.