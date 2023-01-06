Search is on: Bb. Pilipinas officially opens applications for 2023 contestants 

The most prestigious national beauty pageant in the country has officially opened its applications to aspiring beauty queens who aim to compete in 2023.

Binibining Pilipinas on Friday announced that the “search is on” for the next batch of empowered Pinays who want to be “part of the Binibini Legacy.”

Aspiring beauty queens need to fill out a seven-page application form where they need to provide their personal and background information, as well as their reason/s for joining the competition.

They also need to provide personal references (non-relatives) who can vouch for the details they will input in their forms.

The deadline for the application is on January 31. The form can be downloaded from its website.

The Bb. Pilipinas crowns three Filipinas who will represent the Philippines in the following beauty pageants — Miss International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe.

The organization also used to crown Philippine representatives to Miss Grand International and Miss Supranational pageants before these titles were acquired by the Miss World Philippines organization.

Meanwhile, winners in the national pageant will be called Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental and Bb. Pilipinas Globe.

The beauty pageant also honors the first and second runner-ups of the competition.

The reigning queens are Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano and Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

Herlene Budol is Bb. Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up while Stacey Daniella Gabriel is the second runner-up.

Bb. Pilipinas is a 59-year project of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Incorporated founded by former Miss International Stella Márquez Araneta.

It has since produced an impressive roster of Filipina beauty queens who have represented the country and won several international pageants.

These include Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallma, among others.