Missosology ranks Celeste Cortesi 2nd in latest ‘hot picks’ for Miss Universe 2022

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ranked second in a leading beauty pageant website’s fourth time to release its “hot picks” for the Miss Universe 2022.

Missosology on Monday revealed its latest list of delegates which it thinks have the potential to snag the highly elusive crown in the 71st edition of the most prestigious international beauty pageant.

The community said that each of their core members was asked to score every candidate. The average scores were then obtained.

Its top 20 picks for the fourth time are the following:

Miss Universe Venezuela Amanda Dudamel Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi Miss Universe Colombia María Fernanda Aristizábal Miss Universe Puerto Rico Ashley Cariño Miss Universe USA R’Bonney Gabriel Miss Universe Curaçao Gabriela dos Santos Miss Universe Spain Alicia Faubel Miss Universe Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam Miss Universe South Africa Ndavi Nokeri Miss Universe Nigeria Hannah Iribhogbe Miss Universe Italy Virginia Stablum Miss Universe India Divita Rai Miss Universe Vietnam Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu Miss Universe Mexico Irma Miranda Miss Universe Peru Alessia Rovegno Miss Universe Jamaica Toshami Calvin Miss Universe Bahrain Evlin Khalifa Miss Universe Aruba Kiara Arends Miss Universe Guatemala Ivana Batchelor Miss Universe Dominican Republic Andreína Martinez

Meanwhile, the community said the following contenders are “bubbling up.” These are:

Miss Universe France Floriane Bascou

Miss Universe Cambodia Manita Hang

Miss Universe Portugal Telma Madeira

Miss Universe Ukraine Viktoria Apanasenko

Miss Universe Indonesia Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana

“Looking below at the Top 5 of our Miss Universe 2022 4th Hot Picks, one can’t help [but] notice that with the exception of Puerto Rico, all of these countries occupy the Top 5 of the Big 5Ranking!” Missosology said on its website.

“These are the countries with strong beauty pageant [cultures] with [a] passionate and large fan base. These countries invest heavily in selecting, training and honing their beauty queens. We can say therefore that sash weight is just hard work that paid off,” it added.

“When I look at the first week of Miss Universe pre-pageant activities, I can’t deny that Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel, Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi, Miss Colombia María Fernanda Aristizábal, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Cariño and Miss USA R’bonney Gabriel all stood out,” Missosology continued.

“It’s not just about the sash but also because these countries have [reputations] to keep, so they work extra hard to ensure they will only send high-quality and well-trained candidates,” it further said.

Celeste is vying against more than 80 delegates to get the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown in the pageant’s 71st edition.

Missosology is well-known in pageant circles for analyzing and making predictions about who the top contenders are in several major beauty pageants.

It has been around for more than two decades already.

ALSO READ: Celeste Cortesi is ‘going for gold’ in gown at 71st Miss Universe gala dinner