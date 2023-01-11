‘Beauty is diversity’: Lady guard, TikToker, cancer survivor make up Bragais Shoes’ latest ad

A lady guard and a cancer survivor joined the lineup of a local shoe brand’s new endorsers.

Bragais Shoes, the official footwear of the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant, promoted its new campaign “Diversity in Beauty” on social media on January 10.

“Here at #JojoBragais, beauty is inclusive! Presenting the empowered women from all walks of life advocating beauty for all!” the post reads.

Bragais also featured its newest product called Maureen, the official footwear of the current Miss Universe candidates.

The following women are Bragais’ endorsers for Maureen in the poster:

Christine “Yoj” Villa – a lady guard

Toni Morales – a cancer survivor and a TikTok influencer

Kirk Virtudazo Popiolek – an aspiring beauty queen

Alexandra Fairh dela Rea Garcia – Miss Aura International 2021

Meji Cruz – Miss Cosmoworld 2022

Joyang TV – TikTok influencer

Fuschia Anne Ravena – Miss International Queen 2022

The advertisement later drew eyes online. So far, it has garnered 11,000 reactions, 221 comments and 1,700 shares on Facebook.

Several only users also applauded the diversity message that the advertisement is sending.

“Wow as in wow! This is one of the best ads I’ve ever seen. It’s simple yet it truly signifies the diversity of beauty in every aspect. Thank you for bringing them together,” a Facebook user said.

“Comfort and glam talaga ang nakikita ko,” another Facebook user commented.

“Cool, showing that all women can wear it and still look beautiful,” an online user said.

Popiolek also joined the commenters to thank Bragais for the opportunity.

“Walk and Win with BRAGAIS SHOES. Thank you so much, Sir Jojo, for this amazing opportunity,” she said.

Fans of the campaign models also praised them in the comments section.

Bragais Shoes is the brand of Jojo Bragais, a Filipino designer whose footwear became a popular choice among beauty queens in local and international pageants.

Bragais was also the official sponsor of the 69th Miss Universe pageant in 2021.

Aside from pageants, he also previously designed shoes for “Drag Den” contenders Pura Luka Vega and Lady Gagita.

His product lineup can be viewed on this website: Jojo Bragais – Official Website.