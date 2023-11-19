‘Beautiful but strong’: Anne Jakrajutatip lauds Bragais Shoes craftsmanship

Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip has a message to the 84 delegates of the 72nd Miss Universe before the much-anticipated grand coronation of the prestigious beauty pageant on Sunday.

The Thai businesswoman in a video told contestants to “walk strong, walk proud and walk tall” as they take on the stage as the competition heats up in El Salvador.

“Walk, win!” Anne exclaimed, echoing the slogan of the pageant’s official footwear sponsor.

For the third time, Jojo Bragais‘ Bragais Shoes was chosen to support the delegates with its comfortable yet stylish shoes as they conquer the global pageant stage.

The Bragais shoes are designed, engineered and hand-made by some of the best shoe craftsmen in the Philippines. The MUO owner was all praises for the local shoe brand’s craftmanship.

“They ensure their shoes are not only beautiful but strong, just like our delegates,” Anne said.

“When you buy Jojo shoes, you aspire and actually win in all walks of life with an extra dose of confidence and style,” she added.

The Bragais Shoes were previously the footwear sponsor of the 69th and 71st editions of Miss Universe.

The Filipino brand is known for prioritizing comfort and support in its footwear for pageant candidates.

It also released a video introducing Philippine bet Michelle Dee, an actress and model vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown. Michelle entered the Top 20 as of writing.

The grand coronation for Miss Universe 2023 is happening in El Salvador on November 19 (Philippine time).

