Miss Universe execs introduce ‘Star of Universe’ tote bag as pageant kicks off

A bag for powerful women.

Three Miss Universe executives showcased the first in the Miss Universe Lifestyle product line as the beauty pageant begins to heat up on Thursday.

Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip, Miss Universe Organization CEO Amy Emmerich and Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart were spotted sporting bags with sparkle designs and a gold logo of the pageant.

“The Powerpuff Girls!!” Anne wrote on Instagram on January 12 with emojis of a face-with-hand-over-mouth and grinning-squinting face.

“Do you like our New MU [Miss Universe] Bag? It’s called The Star of Universe Tote Collection,” she added.

Their picture was well-received by the public, who shared their opinions in the comments section.

“Love it!” trans fashion designer Saisha Shinde wrote.

“3 amazing ladies,” Miss USA 2014 Nia Sanchez commented.

“Very pretty!” wrote host Myrka Dellanos with a heart-eyed emoji.

According to Miss Universe creative director Tawn Chatchavalvong, the tote bag line is a collaboration between him and bag designers Bhimabol Thipthanya and Joke Saphavasu K.

Tawn said that it would soon be available online and in retail stores.

He shared a glimpse of the collection on his Instagram page with the hashtags “#Bangkok,” “#Paris,” “#Munich,” “#Vienna” and “#NewOrleans.”

The 71st Miss Universe held its preliminary competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in Louisana, USA.

The national costume competition is also slated for Thursday morning (Manila time).

Celeste Cortesi from Pasay is representing the Philippines and vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

The grand coronation will air on January 15 (Manila time).