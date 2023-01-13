Eyes on the prize: Celeste Cortesi spotted eyeing new Miss Universe crown

“Target locked.”

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi was spotted looking at the new Miss Universe crown under the leadership of Anne Jakrajutatip in an Instagram Stories shared by another delegate.

Miss Universe El Salvador 2022 Alejandra Guajardo on Friday uploaded clips of Mouawad‘s “Force of Good” crown being unveiled to the pageant contestants.

Celeste, draped in blue, was among the delegates prominently spotted in her videos.

She was seen eyeing the 45.14-carat headdress behind some other delegates, who were busy filming or taking pictures of it.

Others were also silently looking at the propped-up crown.

Part of the moment was reposted by an online pageant community with the caption: “Target locked”

It was accompanied by emojis of eyes, a crown and a blue heart.

Another pageant page shared a screengrab of the moment with the caption: “FOCUS ON THE CROWN.”

“Manifesting @celeste_cortesi for the 5th crown,” it said, tagging Celeste’s Instagram account.

The picture caught the attention of some Pinoys, who shared their reactions in the comments section.

“[Miss] Philippines Celeste Cortesi, konting tiis [na lang], mapapasayo ‘yang korona. Laban,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Sabi ni Celeste, ‘Ako ang [unang kokoronahan niyan]. Good luck Celeste, tiwala lang,” another Pinoy quipped.

“Nice one, target locked. Really aimed [for] 5th Miss Universe for the Philippines. Consistently,” wrote a different Facebook user.

The new crown was introduced to the public last December.

It comprises 45.14-carat royal blue sapphire that symbolizes “goodness and hope for a brighter future” and 10 carats of blue sapphires and 48 carats of white diamonds that “reflect the need for any call of change repeated across time.”

It also represents the “new emblem of beautifully confident,” Miss Universe’s tagline.

Anne, the new Miss Universe Organization owner, said the new crown “stands for a graceful reincarnation of The Miss Universe Organization’s long-standing values and heritage as a guiding light, shining bright to the future glory.”

“The new crown is also the dazzling illustration of both the challenges and rewards that come when young women advocate for causes close to their heart and strive make an impact on the world,” she said before.

Fred Mouawad, fourth-generation Mouawad co-guardian, said that the new crown is wholly crafted and set by hand.

He added that it “evokes The Miss Universe Organization’s belief in a future forged by women who push the limits of what’s possible and the incredible women from around the world who advocate for positive change.”

The grand coronation of Miss Universe 2022 will air on January 15 (Manila time).

Celeste is vying against more than 80 delegates for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown in the pageant’s 71st edition.

If she wins, the Filipina-Italian will be the first to wear the first Mouawad crown under Anne’s leadership.